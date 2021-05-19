Sussex jeweller Hugo wins final of BBC Two’s All That Glitters
Jeweller Hugo Johnson from Haywards Heath has been crowned the winner of the first series of BBC Two’s All That Glitters.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 10:06 am
The tense final was aired at 8pm on Tuesday (May 18) and saw the three finalists compete to make pearl earrings, as well as a maang tikka bridal headpiece for a client.
Hugo, 24, who works at RTFJ in Wivelsfield, amazed judges Shaun Leane and Solange Azagury-Partridge with his jewellery and had his headpiece design chosen by the client for her wedding.
“So many people to thank,” said Hugo after receiving his trophy.
“My family, my mother – she’s the reason why I’m doing this.”
Read our interview with Hugo here.