Store confirms opening date in Horsham shopping centre move

A store has revealed when it is to open following its relocation to Swan Walk in Horsham town centre.

Children’s shoes and clothing store Vacalola is moving from its current premises in Worthing Road to the shopping centre.

It will open at the new location on Monday August 5, a notice informed customers.

The store is moving into the former Living Room which has now relocated to another unit in the centre.

It closed its Worthing Road premises on Monday 15 July ahead of the move according to a sign on the window.

Swan Walk centre manager, Gill Buchanan said at the time: “We are delighted to welcome Horsham brand Vacalola to the Swan Walk community and know that their offer of children’s clothes and shoes will be very popular with our customers.

“[It is] great timing too as we celebrate independent retailer month at the centre this July.”