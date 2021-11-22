Flavour Art Coffee will offer a wide range of freshly roasted coffee beans, ground to customers’ specifications, alongside hot chocolates and instant coffees.

Shoppers can choose from the likes of Blue Mountain to Vietnam White Dragon, Colombian Excelso and many other beans.

The flavoured instant coffees include French Vanilla, Amaretto, Hazelnuts and Baileys Irish Coffee, and there will be Belgian real hot chocolate flakes including Black Forest, Salted Caramel and Dark Orange.

French bakery La Boulangerie Du Marché is another recent addition to the market, joining on November 3, and has already been a big hit.

It offers breads and patisseries from the ovens of Brighton’s Real Patisserie, as well as lavender direct from Provence, Marseille Soap, vintage art prints, café music and more.

The street market takes place on Wednesdays in Church Walk from 9am to 4pm.

