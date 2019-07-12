National chain announces Horsham town centre store closure

A chain with more than 100 stores has revealed it is to close its Horsham branch.

Specialist bathroom retailer Bathstore, which entered administration in June, has put up signs in the windows of its East Street store informing customers of the closure.

The firm went into administration in June

The firm employs more than 500 people nationwide.

Bathstore has stores in Bognor Regis, Brighton, Crawley, East Grinstead, Eastbourne, Haywards Heath and Worthing.

BDO LLP business restructuring partners Ryan Grant and Tony Nygate were appointed joint administrators over the firm, which is based in Welwyn Garden City and has 135 stores across the UK.

The company employs 531 staff in its head office and stores.

Bathstore is closing

The appointment of administrators was made ‘after several months of difficult trading’ according to Ryan Grant.

The administrators for Bathstore have been approached for comment.