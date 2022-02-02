Arden Grange launched ‘The Home of the Range’ on Tuesday (February 1) and the adverts are being broadcast on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky networks.

The company, which is based near Albourne, has just celebrated 25 years in business and Arden Grange says the TV campaign signals a ‘new phase’ in its history.

Marketing manager Joanna Simmons said: “Our new ‘The Home of the Range’ campaign has turned a long-awaited vision into an imaginative and unique reality – bringing Arden Grange to life as a place where all dogs and cats, regardless of their size, shape, age or dietary requirements, are taken care of.”

Arden Grange has launched a new national TV advertising campaign for its pet food, which is being broadcast across ITV, Channel4 and Sky networks. Picture: Wildwood PR.

The advert was created by Brighton-based creative agency Designate, who collaborated with animation company Blind Pig and post-production house Absolute while using innovative techniques.

Faye Carré, creative director at Designate, said: “We wanted to create something really unique for Arden Grange, while capturing its reputation for quality and heritage.”

“By layering photography with techniques such as cinemagraphs and parallax animation, the characters have a sense of hyper-realism,” she said.

“In fact, we didn’t film any live action animals, which gave us control over their look and behaviour.”

Arden Grange has launched a new national TV advertising campaign for its pet food, which is being broadcast across ITV, Channel4 and Sky networks. Picture: Wildwood PR.

Joanna said: “This advert perfectly captures our core values, visually demonstrating the wide range available for dogs and cats.”