Major Horsham town centre store to close ‘by the end of June’

A national retailer has announced its Horsham store is open for its ‘last few days’ before closure.

Stationery supplier Office Outlet revealed in March its store in Worthing Road was to close.

Office Outlet is set to close in Horsham town centre

The store announced its closing down sale but a closing date is yet to be set.

A spokesman for Deloitte, the administrators for the firm, said: “[There is] no confirmed date for closure at Horsham, but we would expect it to be closed by the end of June.”

Notices have been put up in and around the store which state ‘last few days’.

Following news of the closure the store manager spoke out, thanking customers for their kind words.

The national retailer entered administration earlier this year.

More than 1,000 jobs have been put at risk as part of the move.

The company was previously known as Staples before being bought out by restructuring specialist Hilco Capital in 2016 and rebranded.

Office Outlet has more than 90 stores across the UK and employs 1,200 members of staff.