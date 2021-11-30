Bolnore pupils have been busy potting their bulbs in the playground so they can flower in spring next year.

Barratt Homes said the flowers will provide a source of nectar, seeds and cover for wildlife, and help educate children on the importance of protecting the local environment.

“As a sustainable housebuilder, we aim to help local school children learn how to provide habitats for local wildlife that are going to remain for many future generations to look after,” said Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties.

Barratt Homes donated a selection of flower bulbs to Bolnore Primary School, which is a few minutes away from the housebuilder’s Wychwood Park development on Rocky Lane, Haywards Heath. Picture: Building Relations PR.

“We are glad that the children enjoyed planting the bulbs and we hope they bring colour and encourage further wildlife to the school’s outdoor space,” she said.

Bolnore Primary School’s councillors thanked Barratt Homes for donating the bulbs, adding that they would look beautiful in the school’s new garden.

“The garden is very important to us and we use it as part of our outdoor learning,” they said.

“We walk past our garden on the way to our playground – it is really lovely looking at it and seeing all the colourful flowers and plants.”

The school is located a few minutes’ walk away from Barratt Southern Counties’ Wychwood Park development on Rocky Lane, Haywards Heath.

