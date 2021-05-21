Wisborough Green pub to return to its 'former glory' after being bought

The Three Crowns, in Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green, shut its doors in mid-2019

Specialist business property advisor, Christie & Co completed on the sale of the closed traditional country pub.

Prior to closing, the previous tenants had developed a very successful business and the the Grade II pub was hugely popular amongst locals and visitors alike, due to its quality food and drinking offering, welcoming staff and large beer garden featuring decked seating for up to 200 covers.

The Three Crowns in Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green

The pub has been purchased by childhood friends Nick Pigott and Rupert Burstow.

Nick runs a successful property business and Rupert owns and remotely operates a hotel on the Isle of Wight.

The pair have always dreamt of running a pub together and they plan to undertake a full refurbishment before reopening in June, when social distancing restrictions are lifted and bring the pub back to its former glory.

They said: “We are delighted to have a purchased the pub and look forward to welcoming customers following a full refurbishment. We plan to retain the pubs charm and character, whilst giving it a fresh look and feel.”

Richard Wood, associate director in Christie & Co’s hospitality team handled the sale. He said: “I am delighted to have facilitated the sale of the Three Crowns and I am excited to see the pub reopen.

"I have no doubt that the new owners, given their passion for the industry and wealth of business experience, will make the pub a real success for many years to come.”