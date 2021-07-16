This is why the newest sparkling wine in Sussex owes more to Italian expertise than French sparkling

To celebrate the launch of one of the newest sparkling wines coming out of Sussex, Boco by House Coren, the team at the vineyard has provided a beginner’s guide to explain these techniques and guide you through their latest sparkling.

France

In France, the ‘traditional method’ of making sparkling wine, whereby the secondary fermentation takes place in the bottle, is preferred. The growing English wine market has favoured this approach to create biscuity sparkling wines like Champagne.

A new sparkling wine has burst onto the English wine scene, made using the Charmat method and one of the first of its kind in the UK.

In Italy, Prosecco has boomed in popularity and is made using the Charmat method. This is where the wine undergoes its secondary fermentation, which gives it its fizz, in sealed tanks.

Boco by House Coren

A new sparkling wine produced in West Sussex has launched called Boco by House Coren. It is made using the Charmat method and it one of the first made in this way in the UK.

What makes Boco different from Prosecco which uses the Glera grape, is its use of high-quality English grapes and premium wine-making processes to elevate beyond your usual fizz.

Made in England, House Coren’s debut wine is made from a blend of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Reichensteiner sourced from around the southeast.

Up until now, the Charmat method has been rarely used in the UK, but House Coren are passionate about the process as the fermentation takes less time. This preserves fruit-driven flavours whilst maintaining the crispness and complexity the grapes grown in England.

House Coren is a family business and is spearheaded by its 32-year-old managing director, William Coren. He said: “We love that English wine has become increasingly popular over the past few years, but we wanted to create an offering that was slightly more innovative and accessible without detracting from the traditional method. The Charmat method allowed us to do that.

“Boco creates a whole different segment in the English wine market that we feel there is demand for. A different price dynamic, an alternative drinking experience, and brighter packaging will all in turn appeal to a much wider demographic.

“We are delighted to debut our very first wine, which will be one of many in our future portfolio.”

Boco is now on sale and can be purchased online from www.housecoren.co.uk or by visiting the vineyard’s Wine Shed at Lower Lodge Vineyard, The Haven, RH14 9BE. It’s open from midday until 8pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Free parking is available at the vineyard and tours are held by appointment on Saturdays at 13.00. You can book via the House Coren website.