This is why H&M in Crawley town centre is closing
H&M have said the decisio n to close their Crawley branch 'was part of the long-term strategy'.
The Martlets store is closing on Tuesday, December 7 and shoppers are being directed to the Horsham store in Swan Walk or Redhill.A spokesperson for H&M said: "At H&M we continuously review our store portfolio, the decision to close this particular store was part of the long-term strategy to ensure we are offering our customers the best possible shopping experience in the right locations.
"Customers can continue to shop for quality fashion at the best price at our nearby Horsham and Redhill stores or online at hm.com."
Crawley Town Centre BID said they were sad to see the store close, but they understood an exciting new business has been lined up to replace H&M.