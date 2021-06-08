Second virtual jobs fair for Horsham to focus on hospitality

Following the success of its first virtual jobs fair earlier this year, Horsham District Council announced that it will be hosting a second virtual jobs fair with a focus on the hospitality sector on June 14.

A council spokeswoman said: “As the lockdown eases and local hotel, pub and restaurant businesses are set to reopen for a busy summer season, they have many job opportunities on offer.

“Over the past four years the Jobs and Skills Fairs, organised by Horsham District Council, have seen some 2000 job opportunities showcased with hundreds of people finding new positions or new career paths, as well as receiving plenty of advice about careers and job finding.

The second virtual job fair will have a focus on hospitality

“This jobs fair will be no exception as it looks to build on previous successes.”

This time there is no need to register, but jobseekers should visit https://www.jobsfair.horsham.gov.uk from 10am on Monday 14 June, she added.

The spokeswoman said: “Once again there will be free resources to support skills development, with a particular focus on hospitality sector skills.”

As well as vacancies in the hospitality sector, a large number of other local vacancies will be available to view and apply for.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy, councillor Chris Brown said: “I am really encouraged that in response to demand from this particular sector we are hosting this job seeking event at such a crucial time for our local economy.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the lives of people in our local area, not least in terms of their prospects for employment.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to visit the jobs fair website and take a look at the opportunities and the support that is available right now.”

The fair will be hosted on an easy-to-access dedicated website built by the council.

Each business will have a dedicated page, which will act like an exhibition stand at a physical event. Participants can visit a business’s page to find out more about the organisation and access links to the jobs vacancies.