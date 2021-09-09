Photos show the start of Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival

Organised by the Steyning and District Community Partnership at the Farmers Market as well as the usual food and drink stalls, there was cocktail tasting and the allotment competition prize giving.
In the High Street, Raft hosted a delicious Cocoa Loco chocolate and JaJu coffee beans tasting and the Sussex Grocer continued the theme by offering a Sussex food tasting.
The ever popular annual shop window display competition was judged by Lynda Spain from Horsham District Council’s Economic Development team. Horsham District Council was one of the sponsors of the festival this year.
The results were as follows:
Foodie Category:
1st – The Model Bakery – Homemade Tea Time
2nd – The Sussex Grocer – Scarecrow Twosome tucking into a meal
3rd – Truffles – Winnie the Pooh and Friends enjoying a spread.
Highly Commended – The Little Sweetshop – Honey and Lemon
Non Foodie Category:
1st – St Barnabas House – Formal Dinner Party
2nd – Vintage and Home – A very special Birthday Party
3rd – Anthony Raymond – A Veggy Plot
Highly Commended – Steyning Antiques - Old Teapots, Jars and Biscuit Tins
Highly Commended – LJS – Chocolate and Lollypops
There was also an allotment competition where regular judges Lou Crush and Eddie Woodward and guest judge Charles Ashby inspected the contenders.
Winners were awarded vouchers from Rushfields Plant Centre plus a tightly packed Higgidy Pies goodie bag, both sponsors of the event.
The winners were:
1st – Alison Brown, Rublees Allotment.
2nd – David Well, Upper Beeding Allotment.
3rd – Mike Piper, Upper Beeding Allotment
A special extra class, The Prettiest Allotment, started this year by Lou Crush, saw the following receiving a prize of another a Higgidy Pies goodie bags:
1st – Theresa Avery – Rublees Allotment
Runner Up – Rose Fillion – Upper Beeding Allotment
The Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival continues until 2nd October.
For more see www.steyningdistrictfooddrinkfestival.co.uk