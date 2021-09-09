Photos show the start of Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival

Organised by the Steyning and District Community Partnership at the Farmers Market as well as the usual food and drink stalls, there was cocktail tasting and the allotment competition prize giving.

In the High Street, Raft hosted a delicious Cocoa Loco chocolate and JaJu coffee beans tasting and the Sussex Grocer continued the theme by offering a Sussex food tasting.

The ever popular annual shop window display competition was judged by Lynda Spain from Horsham District Council’s Economic Development team. Horsham District Council was one of the sponsors of the festival this year.

The results were as follows:

Foodie Category:

1st – The Model Bakery – Homemade Tea Time

2nd – The Sussex Grocer – Scarecrow Twosome tucking into a meal

3rd – Truffles – Winnie the Pooh and Friends enjoying a spread.

Highly Commended – The Little Sweetshop – Honey and Lemon

Non Foodie Category:

1st – St Barnabas House – Formal Dinner Party

2nd – Vintage and Home – A very special Birthday Party

3rd – Anthony Raymond – A Veggy Plot

Highly Commended – Steyning Antiques - Old Teapots, Jars and Biscuit Tins

Highly Commended – LJS – Chocolate and Lollypops

There was also an allotment competition where regular judges Lou Crush and Eddie Woodward and guest judge Charles Ashby inspected the contenders.

Winners were awarded vouchers from Rushfields Plant Centre plus a tightly packed Higgidy Pies goodie bag, both sponsors of the event.

The winners were:

1st – Alison Brown, Rublees Allotment.

2nd – David Well, Upper Beeding Allotment.

3rd – Mike Piper, Upper Beeding Allotment

A special extra class, The Prettiest Allotment, started this year by Lou Crush, saw the following receiving a prize of another a Higgidy Pies goodie bags:

1st – Theresa Avery – Rublees Allotment

Runner Up – Rose Fillion – Upper Beeding Allotment

The Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival continues until 2nd October.

For more see www.steyningdistrictfooddrinkfestival.co.uk

1. James from Sussex Grocer, receiving his prize from Lynda & Rebecca. Photo: Annie Meacham Steyning Camera Club Photo Sales

2. Vintage Home. Photo: Annie Meacham Steyning Camera Club Photo Sales

3. The Sussex Grocer. Photo: Annie Meacham Steyning Camera Club Photo Sales

4. The Model Bakery. Photo: Annie Meacham Steyning Camera Club Photo Sales