NHS Track and Trace: Rolls-Royce fears production at Goodwood factory may be halved due to 'forced' self-isolation

The luxury carmaker said the number of employee absences, as a result of being 'forced to self-isolate' by the NHS Covid app, may impact on production at its factory in Goodwood.

A spokesperson said: "Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is running at full production. We operate a two-shift system and every car is hand-built to customer order.

"We are extremely concerned at the number of employees at our manufacturing plant who have been forced to self-isolate after being notified by the NHS Test and Trace App.

Picture courtesy of Rolls-Royce

"We are approaching a critical point — it will be necessary to reduce our two shifts to one if numbers of self-isolations continue to rise, effectively halving production.