New takeaway pizza branch to open in Horsham

The company, which first launched in London in 2016, now has more than 90 outlets across the country.

The Horsham branch will open in East Street on November 23.

Fireaway founder Mario Aleppo says he set out to create an unrivalled pizza experience by going to Italy and meeting farmers who now send him their choicest peeled tomatoes directly from Naples.

A new branch of Fireaway is to open in Horsham

He then negotiated with mills in northern Italy who prepare flour to his own specifications.

These are brought together on a daily basis, he says, to ensure freshness and baked for no more than three minutes in 400 degrees oven.

Fireaway’s menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all available for the same price.

Among them is Fireaway’s unique Nutella Pizza.

Mario said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”