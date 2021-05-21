New survey hopes to give insights into pandemic’s impact on Horsham’s private tenants

Horsham District Council, in partnership with neighbouring local authorities, has issued the new survey to private landlords and lettings organisations.

A spokeswoman said: “Covid-19 has affected everyone within local communities with many facing additional health and financial pressures as a result of lockdown restrictions.

“Local Authorities across West Sussex are keen to hear from private landlords and letting agents in relation to how their tenants may have been affected since March 2020.”

Horsham's Carfax

Other councils taking part in the survey are Arun District Council, Adur and Worthing Councils, Chichester District Council and Crawley Borough Council, Mid Sussex District Council and West Sussex County Council.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for community matters and wellbeing councillor Tricia Youtan said: “I am really pleased that we are working together with other neighbouring councils to support this survey.

“I would encourage as many landlords as possible to take part in the survey and share their experiences so that we can gain an accurate picture about how both tenants and landlords have been affected by the pandemic, then look at what measures can be put in place to help all parties.”