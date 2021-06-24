New Horsham business hub for Sussex directors

The Institute of Directors has teamed up with Mannings Health Golf Club and Wine Estate which is making its Mansion Clubhouse available as a drop-in hub for IoD members.

The hub can be used for working, dining and socialising, with no additional membership charges. There are also special rates for the use of conference and venue facilities.

A members-only launch event will be held on the terrace on July 1 from 5.30pm and booking is advised as numbers are limited.

Mannings Heath Golf Club and Wine estate

Faisal Khan, chairman of IoD South, said: “Mannings Heath is a luxurious and relaxing place for our members to get together for meetings, social events or a round of golf.

“As Covid-19 restrictions ease, our members will be able to take advantage of our business hubs across the region, where they will benefit from preferential rates.”