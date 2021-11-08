Horsham rated among UK’s top hotspots for entrepreneurs

The town is among the top 10 entrepreneurial places in the UK, according to a new study.

Research by small business insurance provider Supercript has ranked Horsham as seventh in the top 10 towns for new businesses.

Leicester was top city, followed by Brighton and Hove in second place. Northampton was the top town.

Horsham's West Street and East Street are among areas that have seen business start-ups during the pandemic. Pic Steve Robards SR2011101 SUS-201011-170915001

Using data released by the Office for National Statistics, Superscript calculated that between 2020 and 2021, the number of small businesses in Horsham grew by 270 - four per cent.

The findings showed that the most entrepreneurial streets in Horsham were the Carfax, East Street, West Street and Piries Place.

According to Companies House, more than 340,000 new businesses were registered in the UK between January and June 2021, amounting to 80 new businesses per hour.

Superscript chief executive Cameron Shearer said: “While the past year may not have seemed like an obvious time to launch a new business, it appears that furlough, reduced hours, and other factors such as working from home have spurred many employees to reassess their professional and personal goals.

“Given the spike we saw in young companies coming to us for flexible and bespoke insurance cover over lockdown, and the entrepreneurial spirit flooding the nation, we wanted to identify the cities that have seen the highest growth in small businesses.

“By plotting these new venture hotspots on a map for people to see and share, we’re able to highlight and celebrate those towns and cities across the UK that are perhaps underappreciated for all that they offer to entrepreneurs and businesses - as well as all the talented entrepreneurs they contain.”