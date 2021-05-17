Horsham pub’s first pint pulled by council chairman

Horsham District Councillor Karen Burgess performed the very important duty this morning (May 17) at the Sussex Barn in north Horsham, a council spokeswoman said.

The Chairman was invited by the venue’s manager Lucian Hornea to pull the first pint.

Mrs Burgess said: “It was a pleasure to be invited along. I am really pleased that this family oriented venue can at last reopen as a result of the Government’s lockdown restrictions being lifted, allowing people to eat and drink inside.”

Sussex Barn manager Lucian Hornea with chairman councillor Karen Burgess at the venue

Venue manager Mr Hornea added: “We are thrilled to be able to reopen properly. It feels fantastic to welcome our customers back indoors.

“We are a venue for the whole family and very much look forward to being at the heart of the local community going forward.”