Cowfold restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Horsham district restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 7:45 am
Updated
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 7:52 am
Cowfold Cottage Tandoori, a restaurant and takeaway in The Street, Cowfold was given the score after assessment on September 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham' s 482 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 415 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.