Cowfold restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Horsham district restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 7:45 am
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 7:52 am

Cowfold Cottage Tandoori, a restaurant and takeaway in The Street, Cowfold was given the score after assessment on September 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham' s 482 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 415 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Hygiene ratings are awarded by the Food Standards Agency
