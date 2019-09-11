Application for new late night bar in Horsham town centre

An application for a new late night venue in Horsham town centre has been made.

A licensing application was made to Horsham District Council by Silver Fox Management Services for units 18 and 19 in the newly redeveloped Piries Place.

Some of the empty units in Piries Place

The venue, called M Bar, is seeking to sell alcohol from Monday to Sunday from 10am to 1am and to provide late night refreshment Monday to Sunday 11pm to 1am.

The application also seeks to provide regulated entertainment Monday to Sunday between 11pm and 1am.

Everyman Cinema, Premier Inn and Starbucks have already moved into Piries Place alongside the Red Deer pub and Miller and Carter Steakhouse.

The developers of Piries Place have been approached for comment.

