2,600 jobs available at Gatwick jobs fair

Employers from across the airport offering jobs in retail, hospitality, ground handling, engineering, cargo and cabin crew.

The event – run by the Department of Work and Pensions - will take place at Spectrum House Jobcentre, Beehive Ring Road, Crawley, RH6 0LG.

Crawley Spectrum House Jobcentre is hosting a recruitment fair with over 40 Gatwick Airport-based companies offering 2600 jobs

You can book here – for this free, ticket only event or talk to your Work Coach if you are a benefit customer.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) is hosting a two-day jobs fair in Spectrum House Jobcentre on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 8 and 9, between 10am and 4.30pm.