When I went along to see Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Theatre Royal in Brighton, I didn’t realise just how lucky I was.

Not only was it one of the most fantastic shows I had seen in a long time but it was sadly to be the last night of performances before sickness and Covid meant the run at Brighton was cancelled until December 28.

I’m so sorry for those who will not get to see the award-winning show now this time round but I hope all of those missing out can get along to see it soon.

For me, it really did have everything you could hope for in a theatre show.

Although not at all Christmas-related, being the theatre’s December offering this year, it felt like Santa had come early to give the audience a real treat.

From the moment the lights went up, I was whisked away and couldn’t help but smile as we went back to school in Year 11 where we meet Jamie and his classmates. The body language, the expressions and the banter were spot on for me and the perfect start to a wonderful show.

What follows is a story of courage, aspiration and friendship as Jamie pushes his way past prejudice and pain to fulfil his dream of becoming a Drag Queen and wearing a dress for his school prom.

There are so many stand-out moments of brilliance, moments that make you want to cheer, moments that make you want to shout out in anger and moments that leave a lump in your throat.

The songs, the set, the script – it’s a stunning show from start to finish.