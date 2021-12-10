Online festive jazz with the Festival of Chichester

Pavlos Carvalho

The show is in aid of next year’s Festival of Chichester and marks the opening of the entry window for organisations wishing to take part in next year’s festival. Entry is online via the festival website.

Festival co-ordinator Barry Smith said: “A scintillating cast of performers will take the virtual stage in a reprise of last year’s filmed seasonal delights. Headlining the jazz are the Dream Duo and the Greek-influenced Rebetiki Serenata with Pavlos Carvalho. The readings will be performed by film, TV and stage actor Gareth Williams with his wife, the actress Paula Tinker. The guest poet is Raine Geoghegan who will recite a selection of her Romany verses.

“Gareth shot to fame with the Flying Pickets’ chart-topping million-seller Only You. Since then Gareth has taken the role of Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls in the West End and recently on stage as Ebenezer Scrooge. He will be reprising that role at the Festive Jazz Café with his wife Paula as they dramatise the Dickens classic.

“Julian Marc Stringle on clarinet and vocals with Dominic Ashworth on guitar make up the Dream Duo. They appeared to great acclaim at the sell-out 2019 Poetry and Jazz Café at Edes House. Julian Stringle has appeared with many of the jazz greats, including Acker Bilk, Kenny Ball, Cleo Lane and John Dankworth. Alongside Julian is ace Canadian guitarist Dominic Ashworth.

“Jazzy Greek sounds are provided by Rebetiki Serenata who will take the audience on a musical journey from London to Athens via Paris. Pavlos Carvalho pops his classical music hat on to join festival regulars Ensemble Reza with a toe-tapping rendition of Duke Ellington’s It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got that Swing. Romani poet Raine Geoghegan has been nominated for the Pushcart and Forward Prizes.”