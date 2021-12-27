New Year ballet at Chichester Festival Theatre

Moscow City Ballet The Nutcracker

Moscow City Ballet returns to Chichester Festival Theatre to delight audiences with spectacular performances of one of the most popular classical ballets, The Nutcracker. Presented in classic Russian style, with full orchestra, this is a truly captivating production, they promise.

The timeless story of Clara, who is whisked away on a fairy tale adventure by her Nutcracker Prince, is set to Tchaikovsky’s score and offers a treat for the whole family.

A spokesman said: “Moscow City Ballet is one of the world’s most prestigious touring ballet companies. We showcase some of the greatest productions of the Russian and Soviet ballet heritage, from the classics, such as The Swan Lake and the Giselle to the children’s favourites, such as The Nutcracker and Cinderella. We keep the magic going!”

Dr Silbergaus hosts a Christmas Eve party for his daughter Clara. The guest of honour is Clara’s Godfather Drosselmeyer, arriving with gifts for the young girl, including a book entitled The Nutcracker & the Mouse King. Clara becomes enthralled with the book as other guests arrive and admire the Christmas tree. Drosselmeyer appears as Santa Clause, with toys for the children and carnival masks for the adults...

“This enchanting tale is an eternal seasonal favourite and the perfect introduction to Russian classical ballet.

“Brimming with Russia’s best dancers, beautiful sets and stunning costumes, Moscow City Ballet is at its outstanding best, receiving rave reviews around the globe.

“Complete with live orchestra, breath-taking choreography and dazzling performances, Moscow City Ballet’s visit is not to be missed!”