Jason Donovan among Brighton's starry special events this autumn

Jason Donovan

Coming up are: Iain Stirling - Failing Upwards, Oct 3; Jason Donovan – Even More Good Reasons, Oct 4; Omid Djalili – The Good Times Tour, Oct 5; The Illegal Eagles Thu, Oct 7; David Baddiel – Trolls Not The Dolls, Oct 8; Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael, Oct 9; Let Me Entertain You, Oct 10; Phil Wang, Oct 18; The Johnny Cash Roadshow, Oct 19; David Suchet Poirot and More, A Retrospective, Oct 21; The Magic of Beatles, Oct 22; The ELO Experience, Oct 23; and Islands in The Stream, Oct 24

Spokeswoman Laura Poncia said: “Jason Donovan is thrilled to be embarking on a mammoth 52-date tour which marks the 30th anniversary of his hugely successful debut album Ten Good Reasons. His Even More Good Reasons tour will see Jason singing his greatest pop hits along with his favourite songs from his career in musicals, all accompanied by a full live band. Songs will include the chart-toppers Too Many Broken Hearts and Especially For You, and for the first time ever, Jason will be performing a selection of songs from the musicals he has starred in. These will include songs from Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, The Rocky Horror Show and Priscilla Queen of the Desert.”

Next up is Omid Djalili – The Good Times Tour.

“After experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people, multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is now where he belongs, on a stage and bringing The Good Times Tour. His credits range from Hollywood films to television and the West End stage. Omid is seen hosting his own ITV quiz show The Winning Combination. He appeared in the smash hit Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again, His Dark Materials for BBC1 and HBO, and Letter For The King on Netflix. Omid also gained rave reviews for his leading role of Tevye in the Chichester Festival Theatre production of Fiddler On The Roof.”

Next up, celebrating the music of the legendary West Coast Country Rock band, The Illegal Eagles return in 2021 for another show promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship, Laura said: “This critically acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid In Town, Life In The Fast Lane and many more.”

And then, following his five star Olivier-nominated hit My Family: Not The Sitcom and the return to number one of his seminal football anthem Three Lions, David Baddiel comes back to the stage with a brand new-one man show, Trolls: Not The Dolls.

“Trolls are the terrible people who spend all day insulting and abusing strangers for no other reason than to fill the huge gaps in their souls. There is a common wisdom about how to deal with trolls: don’t, for goodness sake, encourage these people by replying to them!”

Fastlove offers A Tribute to George Michael on October 9.