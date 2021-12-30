Explore the history of Theatre Royal Brighton

Theatre Royal Brighton

Creative Learning manager Jackie Alexander said: “Creative Learning at Theatre Royal Brighton runs an exciting programme of workshops, performances, talks, tours and events alongside the fabulous shows on Theatre Royal Brighton’s stage. We are very excited about our new Creative Learning project Sharing the Limelight.

“Led by Inroads Productions, with funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund, we are exploring the history of our beautiful theatre during the 1950s and 60s.

“Post-war Brighton, like the rest of the country, was undergoing massive change. We want to know how this affected the theatre, its staff and audiences. We are gathering people’s stories and memories of Theatre Royal Brighton at that time and using these along with existing research and information to create displays, workshops, Open Days and an exhibition.

“We are looking for more people to interview so that we can add to our collection of stories about the people who made Theatre Royal what it is now and was then. Did you or your family or friends work at the theatre? Did you visit regularly? Have you got memories of being in the audience, selling tickets, serving drinks or operating the lights? Have you got stories that have been handed down to you? Do you know people we should talk to?”

Jackie added: “Theatre Royal Brighton is 214 years old and one of the oldest working theatres in the country. We know a lot about its early history and now we want to bring its more recent past to life!

“We want to know who the audiences were, where did they come from, what did they like to see, what did they think of their local theatre? And who worked here, what was it like, how different was it then? We want staff and audience members to share the limelight and tell their stories – stories from and about the people who worked here and the people who came to see the shows.’

“If you would like to be involved in this fabulous project, please contact [email protected] or Sara Clifford [email protected]