Contemporary circus trailblazers play Brighton

The 7 Fingers' Passagers, performers Freya Wild + Conor Wild, photo Alexandre Galliez

Presented by Dance Consortium, the show is a mix of circus skills, contemporary dance and live musical score.

Spokeswoman Katie Fowler said: “Exploring our fascination with travel, it will transport audiences to another world where a colourful and diverse group of strangers meet on board a train. Through the course of their journey, they share their stories through virtuoso acrobatics – vaulting somersaults, breath-taking trapeze, daredevil balances on the highwire, blended with dance, narrative and song.

“The 7 Fingers was founded in 2002 by seven circus artists from the world-renowned Cirque de Soleil. Their mission was nothing less than reinventing the art form.

“They specialise in swinging and static trapeze, clowning, hand-to-hand, aerial chains, aerial silk contortion, knife-juggling, diabolo, hand-balancing as well as theatre, singing and contemporary dance.”

The nine performers in Passagers hail from four different continents and four different countries – Argentina, Canada, France and South Africa. Between them, the performers will spend 63 hours a day training in the run up to a tour.

Over the past 19 years, The 7 Fingers have performed to 7 million people in 936 theatres, in 672 cities in 54 countries. Brighton Dome will become the 940th theatre.