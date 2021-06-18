Chichester Humanists explore How The World Thinks

Julian Bagganni

Spokeswoman Sarah Sunshine said: “Julian will explain how philosophy has developed around the world and both impacted and reflected the cultures in which it flourished.

“Why do our European systems of governments and justice differ so widely from the East? How do we understand China and its resistance to pressures for greater political freedom? How do different ways of thinking about the self impact on daily life? Julian will show that by gaining greater knowledge of how others think, we take the first step to a greater understanding of ourselves.

“Julian Baggini is a writer and philosopher whose books include Welcome to Everytown: A Journey into the English Mind, What’s It All About?: Philosophy and the Meaning of Life, the bestselling The Pig that Wants to be Eaten, Do They Think You’re Stupid?, The Ego Trick, The Virtues of the Table: How to Eat and Think, and Freedom Regained, all published by Granta Books.

“He has written for various newspapers, magazines, academic journals and think tanks. His website is www.julianbaggini.com.

“All are welcome to attend and there will be plenty of opportunities to put your questions to Julian. Spaces are limited and registration is essential. To reserve a space for you and your household, please register at https://humanism.org.uk/events/how-the-world-thinks-with-julian-baggini-chichester-humanists/