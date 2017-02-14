REVIEW: Apple Tree Yard, on DVD & Blu-Ray, on Monday, February 20.

Go on, admit it, were you gripped?

It was cracking watching despite the week-long gaps between episodes. As of Monday, you will be able to gorge yourself on the whole thing straight through when the DVD comes out. Two-time Oscar nominee Emily Watson is superb as Yvonne Carmichael, an eminent geneticist, contented in her conventional suburban life until a charismatic stranger (Ben Chaplin), with a hint of 007 about him, ambles in and shatters everything. From total safety, she’s on the edge in a rollercoaster which rolls all the way to murder. The opening scene sets up the trial; we wait to find out just who has done what to whom. In truth, it peters out just a little – probably a reflection of just how gripping the first three episodes are. To have merged episodes three and four might just have offered the tauter drama. But Watson conveys brilliantly both horror and attraction at the chaos she’s drawn into, and Chaplin is terrific at keeping us guessing. Great stuff!

