Oscar Wilde classic play live on the big screen

Oscar Wilde’s classic play A Woman of No Importance is being screened live from London to Cineworld Crawley on Tuesday November 28.

The critically acclaimed play will be broadcast direct from London’s Vaudeville Theatre and will feature Olivier Award-winning actor Eve Best as Mrs Arbuthnot and BAFTA-nominated Anne Reid as Lady Hunstanton, alongside Eleanor Bron and William Gaunt.

Classic Spring is the new theatre company from Dominic Dromgoole, former Artistic Director of Shakespeare’s Globe.

The company’s first season is a year-long celebration of the late genius Wilde, one aiming to provide a much fuller picture of the man and the artist, revealing this much-loved but complex playwright as the brilliant renegade he was in his own time.

To book tickets go the Crawley Cineworld website.