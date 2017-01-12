Three top circuit stand-ups at The Capitol, Horsham

Barnstormers’ Comedy is back in Horsham Capitol’s studio this weekend with a blast of mirth-fuelled bonhomie to begin the New Year.

The gig starts at 7.30pm on Sunday, January 15.

Once again, three top circuit acts will be gracing the stage with freewheeling resident host Kevin Precious returning to oversee the proceedings.

This month’s performers include Barry Castagnola, Chris Kent and Rich Wilson.

Over the past few years, Barry Castagnola has established himself as an extremely accomplished comic performer, writer and actor. As well as performing stand up on the UK and international comedy circuits, he has created, appeared on and written for numerous TV projects. He appeared in the Christmas episode of Greg Davies’ sitcom Man Down and recently performed a variety of comedy characters for TV shows The Secret Interview and Dom Joly’s Fool Britannia.

Chris Kent is from Cork in Ireland and gave up a day job as an electrician to pursue his calling in comedy. He emerged onto the Irish comedy scene in 2009 after winning the Bulmers Nuttin’ But Funny competition.

Rich Wilson is one of the country’s finest stand-ups. He has been winning over audiences at all the major UK comedy clubs, has entertained audiences in New York and Las Vegas, and for five years he was part of the CSE, entertaining for the troops in the Middle East.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door. Call the box office on 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

