Ten things to see in Sussex, October 19-26

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Carpenters Story.

Thursday, October 19, 7.30pm, £25 (discounts £23.50), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. This concert-style production is a tribute to one of the most successful pop duos in music history, Richard and Karen Carpenter. During a 14-year career, which was cut short by Karen’s untimely death in 1983 (aged just 32), they won three Grammys, recorded 11 albums and 31 singles, selling in excess of 100 million albums and singles. This live stage show was created back in 1986 and was one of the UK’s very first tribute-style shows of its kind. Now, over three decades later, the show continues to play to packed audiences throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

2. Andreas Tophøj and Rune Barslund.

October 19, £12, 7.45pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Two superb folk musicians perform with violin, accordion and viola. Andreas Tophøj and Rune Barslund have their roots in Jutland, Denmark, and emerged from the folk scene formed around the Academy of Music in Odense. The duo’s sound is closely linked to the Danish folk tradition, but the two young musicians also draw on inspiration gained from staying in Ireland and the US and from encounters with Celtic and Nordic musicians.

3. Voodoo Room: A Night of Hendrix and Cream.

Friday, October 20, 7.30pm, £20.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A firm favourite at The Capitol, Voodoo Room’s energetic live show features all your favourite Hendrix and Cream tunes.

4. Peter and the Wolf.

Saturday, October 21, 11am and 2pm, £11 (family of four £30), The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. The musical story of a mischievous boy. Peter’s grandfather has warned him of a wolf in the nearby forest, but when he goes out to play with his animal friends, he finds himself in peril. Suitable for ages 4+. The running time is 30 minutes and the show will be followed by a puppet-making demonstration.

5. Morgan and West: More Magic for Kids.

Sunday, October 22, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Fresh from their appearance on ITV 1’s The Next Great Magician, the time-travelling duo are back on the road with their brand new magic show for kids (and childish grown-ups). The show is bigger and better, and contains even more magic than before.

6. Thriller Live.

October 23-28, £35-£37, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Direct from London’s West End where it is now in its ninth year, Thriller (top circular picture) promises a spectacular concert created to celebrate the career of Michael Jackson. Spokeswoman Sammi O’Neill said: “Seen by more than four million people in more than 30 countries, Thriller Live continues to moonwalk around the world, taking you on a visual, audio and electrifying journey through the magic of Michael’s 45-year musical history. You will experience over two hours of non-stop hits from pop to rock, soul to disco as the cast pay homage to Jackson’s legendary live performances and innovative dance moves executed with flair, precision and passion.

7. COS Musical Theatre – Centre Stage Diamond Edition.

Wednesday to Saturday, October 25-28, £15, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Join COS Musical Theatre as they celebrate their 60th Birthday in an evening of songs from West End and Broadway shows. Audiences will be tapping their feet to numbers from 42nd Street, the Blues Brothers, Hello Dolly and Wicked to name but a few. Visit www.cosmusicaltheatre.com.

8. Tomfoolery 10th Anniversary Party Extravaganza.

Wednesday, October 25, 11am and 2pm, £12.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. While on his way to a party, Tom (bottom circular picture) finds himself taking a trip down memory lane. Join Tom as he celebrates 10 years of foolery in this hilarious new stage show, packed full of magic, bunting, balloons and beans. Come along and be ready to join the party – audience participation is a must. Special group rates are available. Suitable for ages 3+.

9. Private Henry Tandey VC.

Thursday, October 26, 7.45pm, £15, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitol

horsham.com. Written by Mike Grogan and starring Ben Bracken as Henry Tandey. The story of how one single shot could have changed world history told by one actor and three musicians. It is September 28, 1918, in northern France. A humble British Private has the opportunity to change the course of history by preventing World War II. This is the compelling tale of Henry Tandey VC, the most decorated British soldier of the Great War.

10. The Four Men.

Thursday, October 26, 7.30pm, £16.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Conn Artists Theatre Company. The Four Men follows one of Sussex’s greatest writers, Hilaire Belloc, as he takes a spur-of-the-moment Halloween journey on foot across Edwardian Sussex, from east to west, with three companions. During their four-day odyssey, they travel 92 miles, drink 300 pints of beer, quarrel, laugh and sing as they tell each other tall tales, recount the legends of the Downs, speak of their first loves and meet some remarkable characters as their adventure unfolds. The Four Men has been newly adapted for the stage by Worthing playwright Ann Feloy from Hilaire Belloc’s book of the same name. Originally created by Ann as a short, single-act piece that was nominated as one of the top ten plays at the Brighton Fringe Festival in 2010, the new two-act extended version has been re-written to include more of Belloc’s original text. Supported by the South Downs National Park Authority and Worthing Theatres, this is a celebration of Sussex life and the Downs. The director is Nick Young, who trained as a director with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Visit www.conn-artists.co.uk.

