Ten things to see in Sussex, July 13-22

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. That’ll Be The Day.

Thursday, July 13, 7.30pm, from £25.50, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206 206, www.worthingtheatres.co.uk. The UK’s No.1 rock ’n’ roll variety production, That’ll Be The Day is renowned for its ability to evoke nostalgia with live entertainment. Having delighted UK audiences for over 30 years, the show is back on the road once again, entertaining fans with classic hits from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, mixing music with comedy routines in-between songs.

2. John Bishop: Winging It (work in progress).

Thursday, July 13, 8pm, £27 The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. This is a special warm-up gig. John Bishop said: “There really is nothing like performing stand-up in front of a live audience. The new show is called Winging It, and in some respects, having come to comedy relatively late, it sometimes feels like that’s what I’m doing in life! But I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

3. Frances Hatch.

July 12-29, Kevis House Gallery, Petworth, 01798 215007. This year’s Petworth Festival sees an exhibition of drawings depicting musicians and dancers at Kevis House Gallery. Spokeswoman Ellen James said: “For this year’s Petworth Festival, Kevis House Gallery presents a series of works in gouache by Frances Hatch, Impromptu, a body of work made while Hatch was artist in residence at Pavilion Dance, Bournemouth, and a member of Safehouse Poole (an experimental collective of musicians and artists). Her responses to sound and movement – swiftly executed in colour and line – are vibrant and fluid, and distinguished by concise and considered mark-making on paper.” Gallery opening times are Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm. People can view the gallery on Sundays by appointment only.

4. Horsham Garden Music Festival.

Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park. This intimate, family-friendly festival is back for its sixth year, showcasing amateur and semi-professional talent across a range of music genres. Musical Mayhem kicks off proceedings on Saturday, July 15. Designed to appeal to children, there will be many familiar songs featured. Emilee Lucia is back as a fairy-tale princess, SINGergy and Horsham’s own gospel and contemporary choir will be there along with fun folk band Okee Dokee. Circus Wurx are also offering have-a-go circus activities and kids are encouraged to wear fancy dress. Sunday, July 16, is Jazz, Swing and Blues day. The Sussex Band of the Royal British Legion (Horsham) will be making their first Horsham Garden Music Festival appearance, as will Mr G and the Bluebeats. Angel Delights return with their vocal harmonies and The Hucksters jive band hope to get everyone dancing. On July 22, audiences can take a nostalgic trip Back To The ’80s. Acts include: The Jukebox 6, Northbrook MET (Young Performers) Band, Stephen Foster’s David Bowie tribute and Back2Skool with a tribute to the ’80s party tunes. Rock Day completes the festival on July 23, with music from well-known Horsham bands like Squibs, Man Alive, Quo-caine, Full House and Ichiro. All four concerts are free. Gates open at 12.30pm and the music starts at 1pm (finishing at 5pm). The Springboard Project will have a marquee providing a chill-out zone for children, with and without disabilities, for the first weekend.

5. Chase Your Dreams.

Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, 3pm, £16, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Happy Feet Song and Dance Company present an uplifting variety showcase. The stage school has a reputation for its unique, positive and professional approach that encourages students to chase their dreams.

6. We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.

Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16 (Sat 2pm and 4pm, Sun 11am and 2pm), Connaught Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206. This stage version of Michael Rosen’s book (top circular picture) brings the tale vividly and noisily to the stage. Join a family of adventurers and their dog on their quest to find a bear. You can expect catchy songs, interactive scenes and plenty of hands-on adventure. Tickets from 01903 206206 and worthing

theatres.co.uk.

7. Blue Remembered Hills.

July 19-22, 6.30pm for 7.30pm, £10, Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT), Dyke Road, www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk. Identity Theatre in association with the Brighton Open Air Theatre present Dennis Potter’s telling of lost childhood innocence, set in the Forest of Dean during World War Two.

8. Milton Jones Is Nearly Out There.

Wednesday, July 19, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The comedian with the messed-up hair presents his latest show. Best known for his absurd, deadpan one-liners, Milton (bottom circular picture) has performed on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow. A spokesperson said: “This show is Milton’s manifesto of nonsense, taking a look at his life so far and his thoughts on giving this all up to seek the highest office in the land. But how do you get a desk and a swivel chair up a mountain? With Milton running for Prime Minister, he poses the question: can we really do worse than the politicians we already have? Yes, we can.” Tickets cost £19.

9. Chantry Dance Company: Contemporary Dance Demystified.

Wednesday, July 19, free (booking required) 7pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The Chantry Dance Company are hosting a fun, free and informative talk, and an exciting dance demonstration that’s suitable for everyone.

10. Shirley Valentine.

July 17-22, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Jodie Prenger stars in this one-woman show. Shirley is a Liverpool housewife. Her kids have left home and she makes chips and egg for her husband while talking to the wall. Where has her life disappeared to? Out of the blue, her best friend offers her a trip to Greece for two weeks and she secretly packs her bags. She heads for the sun and starts to see the world and herself very differently. The production is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Tickets cost around £15-£36.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.