Sounds of Dire Straits at Horsham’s Capitol

Fans of the 1970 and 80s rock band Dire Straits have a chance to enjoy and experience the music and legacy of their music when Money For Nothing perform at The Capitol on Saturday February 18 at 7.30pm.

Featuring and fronting the band is guitarist and Mark Knopfler sound-alike Aled Williams.

The show is delivered fresh with passion, quality and just the way it was many years ago when Dire Straits performed live.

There will be all the hits and much more, including: ‘Money For Nothing’, ‘Sultans Of Swing’, ‘On Every Street’, ‘Love Over Gold’, ‘Lady Writer’, ‘Tunnel Of Love’, ‘Brothers In Arms’, ‘Telegraph Road’, ‘Romeo And Juliet’, ‘When It Comes To You’, ‘Private Investigations’, ‘So Far Away’ and ‘Walk Of Life’.

Tickets are available online: www.thecapitolhorsham.com or via the Box Office 01403 750220