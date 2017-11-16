Pulborough artist Neville Smith celebrates Sussex countryside

Pulborough watercolour artist Neville Smith once again celebrates his never-ending enjoyment of the beauty and brilliance of the Sussex countryside.

This year there has been an abundance of wild flowers and wonderful vibrant crops.

The theme of his latest exhibition, colour and distance, is Neville’s trademark.

Neville’s 2017 exhibition will be at Rackham Old School, Rackham, near Storrington, RH20 2EU, on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19, 10am-4pm.

