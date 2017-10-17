Lee Hurst headlines Comedy Beats in Horsham

Comedy Beats are back in Horsham on October 28 at Horsham YMCA FC.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “We set up Comedy Beats a little over two years ago after a one off-show at the Copthorne Social Club and it has now turned in to a thriving local business.

“I had been a member of the club for years and was asked to book some acts to put on a comedy show for the members. It went really well so along with another club member we set the company up to see if other venues would be interested in a similar package.Since then we have managed to book shows into a further twenty five venues. Almost all of them have then gone on to re-book us.

“We source and use the very best acts from the club circuit. I have myself been a comedian for the last twenty years and as a result have great contacts in the comedy world. We pride ourselves on the quality of our shows and our aim is to bring the very best comedians out of London and in to communities all over the south-east.

“This show will feature the excellent Lee Hurst. After he became a household name from his time as a team captain on They Think it's All Over, he set up his own club called The Backyard in east London. I've worked for him for many years and found out that he was interested in playing some smaller rooms to run in new material for his forthcoming national tour which starts in the spring of next year.

“This will be his fourth show for Comedy Beats in the last few months and the work he is doing is amazing. He has this ability to make new material look highly -olished as if he has been doing a particular routine for years. He is a really talented comedian and this is a great opportunity to see him in a more intimate environment than the theatres he will be playing in on his tour.

“Also on the bill will be the Australian comic Colin Cole. His style is essentially observational. He has been working over here for about the last ten years and regularly headlines all the top comedy clubs around the country. He is always closing shows as he is such a safe bet. I must have done well over a hundred gigs with him since we first met and I can honestly say I have never seen him have a bad one.

“The opening act is Tim Clark. Not only is he a highly respected comic he also has a real love of football which made him a perfect choice for this show given the venue. Over a career that has spanned three decades he has been a regular contributor to Radio 5's Fighting Talk and has also written speeches for Graham Taylor and Neil Ruddock. As part of Channel 4's Sitcom festival he wrote the play The Beautiful Game about two football fans and has toured extensively with Frank Skinner.

“The compere for the evening will be Kevin McCarthy, who for many years has been the warm-up man for the BBC show Later with Jools Holland. He did his first gig for Comedy Beats in Crawley at the beginning of the month and totally smashed it. He has a great reputation for being one of the top MC's on the circuit. Equally comfortable with delivering highly crafted material or bantering with the audience he has a warm and endearing persona. I am really looking forward to this one and know it will be a great show.

“It all takes place at Horsham YMCA Football Club on Saturday, October 28. Doors open at 7.30pm with a Happy Hour and the show starts at 8.30. Tickets are priced at £15 can be bought directly from the venue or online by visiting Comedy Beats website at www.comedybeats.com.”