Fun for all in Crawley at The Hawth’s open day

There will be a free Family Open day at The Hawth, Crawley, on Saturday, August

Visitors can go behind the scenes on a backstage tour and discover parts of the theatre not usually open to the public.

People can also see the dressing rooms where the stars get ready for their shows and learn what it takes to put a production together.

There is an opportunity to sample some of the creative classes, which run throughout the year.

Visitors can make a greeting card with Natalie O’Shea or create some artwork with Rachel Cowell from Ginger Moo.

For those who are more energetic, there will be exercise classes, from pilates to street dance.

Live entertainment includes performances from The Hawth Youth Theatre and Perform Classes, as well as ballet, tap and street dance demonstrations.

There is even a sneak preview of the summer youth production of Beauty and the Beast.

Plenty of live music will be performed throughout the afternoon in the foyer by a host of special guests and Sussex talent, bringing a great mix of tunes from pop to folk and jazz to blues, as well as rock ’n’ roll.

For the kids, there will be fairground rides, story and singing sessions led by Whirly Wiggles and Baby Boogie sessions with Busylizzy guaranteeing bags of fun for even the youngest children.

There will be celebrities to meet as well.

Actress and author Susan Jameson will be popping in to read from her bestselling book Pony Tails, which includes a Q&A session, and Lauren Cocoracchio, who stars as Snow White in this year’s pantomime, will be on hand to say hello.

People can also learn how to become a DJ in the DJ Workshops and mix some music or how to become an expert filmmaker and learn about screenwriting, directing and camerawork.

Admission to the open day is absolutely free.

To find out more about what’s on at The Hawth call 01293 553636.

