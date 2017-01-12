ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: January 13-19, 2017

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Jan 15/19, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

AMANDA RHEUM: £10, members £8, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes. A Union Music Store Presentation. Tickets www.wegottickets.com, enquiries unionmusicstore.com

EMMA STEVENS: Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 7.30pm.

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Pound Hill, Crawley, 8pm.

SEAFORD FOLK CLUB: 8pm The Royal British Legion, Claremont Road, Seaford.

SMALL TOWN KIDS: Ashington Social Club, Pulborough, 8.30pm.

THE SUBHUMANS: Doors 8pm, £10, The Prince Albert, 48 Trafalgar Street, Brighton. Subhumans is an English, anarchist, punk collective best known for their quintessential debut LP, The Day The Country Died.

T.REXTASY: £20, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Marc Bolan 40th Commemorative Anniversary Tour.

STAGE

AN AUDIENCE WITH LAURA NIXON: 9pm, £10 (£13.50 on the door), Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, 01273 725230. Laura Nixon presents Marilyn Monroe and Carmen Miranda.

FRANKIES GUYS: £24.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A celebration of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

PSYCHIC SALLY – CALL ME PSYCHIC TOUR: 7.30pm, £26-£29.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. This brand new show promises to be Sally’s most jaw-dropping yet.

SISTER ACT: Until January 14, Brighton Centre, King’s Road, 0844 8471515. This musical comedy tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent. Disguised as a nun, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own. Tickets cost £21-£50.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

CONCERTS

MUSICIANS OF ALL SAINTS: £9-£12, 7.45pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes 01273 486391. Directed by Andrew Sherwood.

GIGS

AFRO BOOM: 11pm-4am, £10, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, 01273 673311. A brand new night of music from Africa and the tropics. Afro Boom combines traditional and modern in a unique fusion of styles.

BE BOP A LULA: 7.30pm, £21.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The West End hit features five giants of rock ’n’ roll – Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison.

FROM THE JAM: 7.30pm, £22.50, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. Led by bassist Bruce Foxton, From The Jam play all the classic tracks from The Jam’s back catalogue.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Hollie Rogers: The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

JUKEBOX 6: Barns Green & Itchingfield Sports & Social Club, Barns Green, 8.30pm.

NO PRESSURE: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

REELSTRINGS: 8.30pm-11.30pm, The Royal British Legion Club, Woodsland Road, Hassocks, 01273 845829. Irish folk and country music. All welcome, guests £4 on door.

SKIDDLE-AM-BAM: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926.

THE FARMBOYS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE PENNY DROPS: The Parrot Inn, Forest Green, 8.30pm.

OTHER

THEATRE TOUR: 11.30pm, £7.50, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Creep behind the scenes of a theatrical treasure, steal a bow onstage like countless stars before you and sneak into the Queen’s seat in the Royal Box. This beautiful Grade II listed Theatre holds over 200 years of secrets and intriguing tales.

STAGE

MEMORIAL TO CAROLINE ELLIOTT: Free but please book tickets, 2.30pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. An informal event to share memories of Caroline.

THE NUTCRACKER: £23-£42.50, 2.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

COMEDY

BARNSTORMERS COMEDY: Sunday, January 15, 7.30pm, £10, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The perfect way to round off the weekend with three top acts from the comedy circuit and a top MC.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £12-£37, 2.45pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Conducted by Ben Gernon. Pre-concert interview with pianist Joseph Moog 1.45pm, £3.75.

GIGS

SPLASH POINT JAZZ CLUB: £10, 4pm, Westgate Chapel, High Street, Lewes, 01273 311417. Jazz in The Chapel.

STAGE

ROMEO AND JULIET: £25-£35, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Moscow City Ballet.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY: £18-£20, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Brand new show for 2016.

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

OTHER

MONDAY NIGHT QUIZ: 8pm-11pm, The Lion & Lobster, 24 Sillwood Street, Brighton, www.thelionandlobster.co.uk.

YOUNG ANIMATORS STUDIO: 4pm, Culture24, 28 Kensington Street, Brighton, culture24.org.uk. Presented by Curiosity Hub and Lighthouse. An educational and fun animation programme for young people aged 8-12.

STAGE

MOSCOW CITY BALLET: Jan 16 Romeo & Juliet, Jan 17 Sleeping Beauty, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. Moscow City Ballet is at its artistic best – winning new invitations to perform across the world.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

EXHIBITIONS

366 PORTRAITS: Until Jan 29, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Exhibition by Sarah Clark.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR: £20, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Plus special guest Aaron Keylock.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

STAGE

RAYMOND BRIGGS – ‘THE BEAR’: £7.50, 4.30pm (and Jan 19), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Adapted by Pins and Needles.

THE SPACE: 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Film director Mike Hodges and film and television producer Tony Garnett.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

COMEDY

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Stand up comedy and poetry.

STAGE

THE BEAR: Jan 18-19, 4.30pm, £7.50, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. From the book by Raymond Briggs. Adapted by Pins and Needles. The heartwarming story of a girl who befriends a mischievous polar bear,

ROMEO AND JULIET (BALLET THEATRE UK): 7.30pm, £18.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Telling the tragic tale of star-crossed lovers with astonishing grace and intimacy.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

GIGS

14TH ANNUAL POETS VS MCS: 7pm, £5 (£4 concessions), Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, 01273 673311. Brighton’s legendary annual battle of wits. Stereotype-smashing verbal elasticity from the UK’s sharpest and most unusual collective of lyrical warriors.

JACK J HUTCHINSON BAND: £5, 7pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Blues Underground.

NIGHTLIFE: £6-£7, 7pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Never Hill and Cavalier.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Toddler Time: Cloudbabies Programme 1 (U) Fri 11.00. La La Land (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon & Wed 12.30, 3.15, 6.00, 9.00; Sat 12.45, 3.30, 6.15, 9.00; Tue 6.00, 9.00; Thu 6.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 12.30, 3.15; Big Scream: Wed 10.00. Kids’ Club: Asterix: The Mansions Of The Gods (PG) Sat 10.30. Autism Friendly: Storks (U) Sun 10.30. Bevern Trust: Kubo And The Two Strings (PG) Mon 10.30. Ourscreen: Bram Stoker’s Dracula (18) Thu 9.00. Silver Screen: Arrival (12A) Thu 10.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Assassin’s Creed – 3D (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.15; Sat & Sun 8.00. A Monster Calls (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.15; Sat & Sun 2.15, 5.00; Thu 4.30; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; 8.00 (not Thu); Sat & Sun 4.30, 7.45. NT Live Encore: No Man’s Land (12A) Thu 7.30. Ballerina (U) Sat & Sun 12.00. Moana (PG) Sat & Sun 1.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): A United Kingdom (12A) Fri 12.45; Mon 5.45; Tue 1.15; Wed 8.30; Thu 3.45. American Honey (15) Fri 3.15; Sat 8.15; Mon 8.15; Thu 12.45. Collateral Beauty (12A) Fri & Wed 6.15; Sat & Tue 3.45; Sun 7.45; Mon 12.45; Thu 9.00. The Birth Of A Nation (15) Fri 8.30; Mon 3.00; Tue 8.15; Wed 1.15; Thu 6.15. Life, Animated (PG) Sat 1.15; Tue 6.00. The Eagle Huntress (PG) Sat 6.00; Sun 2.30; Wed 4.00. Napoleon (PG) Sun 11.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): I, Daniel Blake (15) Wed 8.00.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): (No films this week.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): La La Land (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Assassin’s Creed (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Why Him? (15) 2.10 (not Sat & Sun); 5.10; 8.10 (not Thu). Moana (PG) Sat & Sun 2.10. xXx: Return Of Xander Cage (12A) Thu 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): A Monster Calls (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.00, 7.45; Sat & Sun 5.45. Assassin’s Creed (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.30, 8.25; Sat & Sun 8.25. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Sat & Sun 2.50. La La Land (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Why Him? (15) 5.20 (not Sun); Sun 4.50. Silence (15) 7.50. The BFG (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids’ Club: Trolls (U) Sat 10.20. Ballerina (U) Sat & Sun 11.50. Moana (PG) Sat & Sun 12.20. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Sat 2.05; Sun 1.45. The Girl On The Train (15) Wed 10.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Allied (15) Fri & Mon 7.45. HOPS: South Pacific (1954) (U) Sat 2.15, 7.30. AFS: Trolls (U) Sun 10.30. Sully: Miracle On The Hudson (12A) Tue & Wed 7.45; Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film January 26.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): A Monster Calls (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 2.00, 4.45, 7.45; Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. A United Kingdom (12A) Fri & Sun 2.15, 8.00; Sat, Mon & Thu 5.15; Tue 8.00; Wed 2.15, 5.15. I, Daniel Blake (15) Fri, Sun & Tue 5.15; Sat, Mon & Thu 2.15, 8.00; Wed 8.00. Family Film Fun Screening: Finding Dory (PG) Sat 10.30. NT Encore: No Man’s Land (15) Sun 2.30. Box Office Babies Screening: A United Kingdom (12A) Tue 10.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film January 27.)

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (Next film January 28.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Sully: Miracle On The Hudson (12A) Fri 6.00; Sat 8.30. Arrival (12A) Fri 8.15; Sat 6.00. Ballerina (U) Sat 1.30. Moana (PG) Sat 3.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film January 28.)

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Assassin’s Creed (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.05, 8.30; Sat 5.55, 8.30; Sun 12.25, 5.40. Ballerina (U) Sat 11.00; Autistic Screening Only: Sat 12.30; Sun 10.20. Moana (PG) Sat 12.45; Sun 12.15. La La Land (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 3.10, 5.30, 8.15; Sun 2.55, 5.30, 8.15. Monster Trucks (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 12.15, 5.40; Sat 2.35; Sun 2.40, 8.10; Mon 12.00, 5.40.

Connaught (01903 206206): A Monster Calls (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 12.30; Mon 3.15. La La Land (12A) Fri 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sun 12.15, 2.15, 5.45; Mon 12.15, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Tue-Thu 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15. Live By Night (15) Fri & Sat 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sun 3.00, 5.15, 8.30; Mon 5.45, 8.30; Tue-Thu 3.00, 5.45, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Ballerina (U) Sat 10.15. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Sat 12.00; Sun 11.15. Moana (U) Sat 12.20; Sun 9.45. Sherlock: The Final Problem (15) Sun 8.30. Silver Screen: Live By Night (15) Mon 11.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

