Danny Baker in Worthing

Broadcaster Danny Baker is going on tour for the first time ever in his career with Cradle To The Stage, a tour which takes him to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on February 23.

Danny said: “The stage has always been my first love. I have never done anything like this before in my life. Addressing a fabulous gathering of like-minded chums each night seems to me exactly what Shakespeare would have done had not the hefty rent at The Globe kept him in London. I am now totally free to charge about here and there wowing the folks with my anecdotal back catalogue, games involving sausages and impressive six-octave range.”

Danny Baker has worked throughout print, television and radio for over 30 years. His recent bestselling autobiographies were adapted into the hit BBC series Cradle to Grave, and he is currently working on the third instalment.

He can be heard Saturdays mornings with his multi-award winning BBC Radio 5 Live show which includes his usual mixture of music, sport, guests and Danny’s signature wit.

Most recently Danny Baker starred as a late arrival in the jungle in ITV1’s I’m A Celebrity Get me Out of Here.

Danny added: “No two nights of this extravaganza will be the same. I will, of course, arrive in front of you going off like a Cacophonous Catherine Wheel of Chat, armed with hundreds of tall tales to tell, many complete with proof from my family picture album to stop you thinking I am simply raving. I’ve been at this showman racket a full 40 years now. There is truly much to discuss and plenty to be held to account for. Contentwise I will make Springsteen and Dodd look like short-changing slackers. I can’t wait.”

Tickets on 01903 206 206 or visit worthingtheatres.co.uk.

