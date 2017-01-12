Crawley’s Hawth offers fun for everyone in its spring line-up

The Hawth’s spring season has been announced and, as always, it’s packed with fantastic musicals, dance, comedy, music, family shows, film and more.

A spokesperson said: “This season will have three incredible musicals gracing the stage at The Hawth. In time for a perfect Valentine’s treat (Feb 13-18) is the timeless love story Ghost the Musical. Based on the iconic movie and with music and lyrics written by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard, this is a show not to be missed.

“If the 1960s is more your era, the sensational multi-award-winning West End show Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story (Feb 17-18) tells Buddy Holly’s tale, from his meteoric rise to fame to his final legendary performance at The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. Menopause the Musical (Mar 5) starring Cheryl Fergison, Maureen Nolan, Rebecca Wheatley and Ruth Berkeley, is a hysterical show packed full of one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss.”

Drama highlights include Ruth Rendell’s A Judgement in Stone (May 22-27) starring Andrew Lancel, Sophie Ward and Mark Wynter, and I am Beast (Mar 16), a visually stunning exploration of the power of grief and childish imagination using life-sized puppetry. The Hawth’s spring season includes Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Feb 15), Hamlet (Mar 30-31) and Jane Eyre (Apr 26).

“Strictly Come Dancing fans have a couple of treats in store. Brendan Cole (Feb 3) hosts another spectacular production while Strictly’s favourite couple, Ian Waite and Natalie Lowe, have developed a whole new show called Somewhere in Time (Apr 29), with newly choreographed routines of their favourite Ballroom and Latin dances.

“Dance shows for younger audiences include Goldilocks and the Three Bears (Apr 4) and The Princess and the Frog (Feb 12) and there is much more on offer for family audiences with Don’t Dribble on the Dragon (Feb 5) featuring magic designed by Paul Daniels, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt (Feb 22-25), The Girl and the Giraffe (Mar 18) and Wow! said the Owl (Apr 1-2). Families will also love Mr Bloom’s Nursery (Feb 28), which features the characters from the popular CBeebies show, Dinosaur World (May 7) an interactive adventure exploring the Jurassic period and Naomi’s Wild and Scary (Apr 19) with CBBC presenter Naomi Wilkinson and ‘Animal Mark’ who brings along some of his most scariest creatures.”

There’s a lot of comedy too. Ross Noble (Feb 2), Josh Howie (Feb 17), Stuart Goldsmith (Feb 18), Rob Brydon (Mar 18), Iain Stirling (Mar 24) and Reginald D Hunter (May 3) are the comedians lined up so far.

There is live music for every taste as well. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns on April 1 to play excerpts from Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and music composed by Tchaikovsky and Sibelius. The Gordon Campbell Big Band is back on April 2 with special guests Clare Teal and Matthew Ford.

The Hawth is also paying tribute to pop music icons like Phil Collins (Feb 4), Whitney Houston (Mar 3), Elton John (Mar 9), David Bowie (Apr 28) and Elvis (May 5).

To see what else is on visit www.hawth.co.uk. For tickets call 01293 553636.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.