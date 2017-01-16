Comedians set to brighten up winter nights at the Hawth

A double dose of comedy is in store at the Hawth Studio, Crawley, during next month.

Fresh from writing and starring in his first sitcom for BBC Radio 4, Josh Howie will be bringing his new tour ‘Josh Howie’s Messed Up, on Friday February 17 for one night only.

Stuart Goldsmith

Already a much in-demand stand-up comic, performing regularly at all the major comedy clubs around the UK, over the previous few years Josh has also taken his distinctive brand of humor successfully overseas. In 2012, he was invited to perform at the prestigious Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal.

Josh most recently appeared on Dave’s As Yet Untitled with Eddie Izzard, and has recorded for two series of Comedy Central’s show Comedy Store, and featured on World Stands Up and Comedy Blue for the same channel. He spent four years as the writer/presenter of The Movie Geek on Sky Movies.

Not many people who’ve had a sitcom character based on their life have then gone on to write and star in their own sitcom based on their life, but that’s what’s happened with here. Son of Lynne Franks, the inspiration for Absolutely Fabulous’ Edina, Josh decided to step out the shadows and finally make it about him, with the six-part comedy series ‘Josh Howie’s Losing It’ on BBC Radio 4 which has recently been nominated for a BBC Audio Award.

Taking autobiographical comedy to the next level, the radio sitcom and also this tour weave an intricate plot that focuses on real events in his and his wife’s life as they deal with the impending arrival of their first baby. With a knack for falling out with people and getting into bizarre situations, Josh’s efforts to finally grow up and be a great father and husband invariably end in disaster.

Stuart Goldsmith, following appearances on Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central (Comedy Central) and As Yet Untitled, comes to The Hawth on Saturday February 18 with his brand new show Compared to What.

He’s made a list, checked it twice, and now he’s ready for action. Motorcyclists, lateral thinking, nitrous oxide, feather head-dresses – is there nothing this man won’t gently mock, having first really thought about it at length to avoid offending anyone?

It’s 2017 and life looks very different. Finding himself up-rooted from his adoptive city and press-ganged into a pastoral existence by a fiendishly cunning girl, Stu considers the big questions:

How much should one spend on an ear-thermometer?

Is everywhere West of Leigh Delamere basically Fairyland?

How much compromise is too much?

He is host of the bewilderingly popular “Comedian’s Comedian” podcast, with over 6 million downloads worldwide, and described by one listener as “an assault on the magic of comedy...”

No confetti-cannons, video-screens or artistically-suspect nudity. Stuart brings you stripped-back, gimmick-free stand-up about life and how not to not cope with it.

Tickets are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk