Comedians offer a funny start to four-day holiday in Crawley

Comedy Beats are back in Crawley on Thursday, April 13, this time at Goffs Park Social Club.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “We wanted to do something at the beginning of the Easter weekend.

“It’s a four-day holiday and most people don’t have to go into work for the next few days, so what better way to kick off the break than going out for a few drinks and watching a show with four top comedians from the national comedy circuit?”

“When we set Comedy Beats up our aim was to bring the best comics down to venues in Crawley and the surrounding areas. We wanted to bring them into venues that might not have had shows like this before.

“We are starting to get a bit of a following and I know that anyone who comes along to one of our gigs is going to have a great time.

“When I book a show I always try and put on acts who have really different styles. Different audience members have different tastes in comedy and I am really pleased with this bill. I think there is something for everyone with this show.

“The evening will be hosted by the wonderful Susan Murray. One of the strongest female acts on the circuit, Susan has been plying her trade for almost twenty years. Originally from the West Midlands but now London based, she is a highly-experienced compere. She works a room really well and has a great natural energy. She can be cheeky, charming and downright dirty all at the same time. I took my son along to see his first show last year and he came away saying Susan was his favourite act of the night.

“First up is the instantly likable Michael Legge. I’ve known him for years. He does a lot of compering himself and builds members of the audience into his set in the most brilliant way. His style mixes social satire and observational comedy. He is also a great storyteller and a highly-respected writer. His radio credits include co-presenting with Dave Gorman on Absolute Radio and he has made several TV appearances on Stewart Lee’s Alternative Comedy Experience on Comedy Central.

“In the middle section of the show we have Ola. A regular member of The Comedy Store’s Cutting Edge team and still only in his twenties, he has recently been selected for the Montreux Comedy Festival Gala, which showcases the best comedy talent from around the world. He has a fantastic stage presence and is really laid back when he is performing. He is a really intelligent and thoughtful comic. Without a doubt a rising star and definitely one to keep your eye on for the future.

“Finally, the much-in-demand Johny Awsum will take to the stage. I’ve been trying to get him down to do a gig for ages, but he always seems to be booked up. He is a quickfire, musical comedian, that everybody gets. Before he began as a comic he spent eight years working as a barman in London’s Chuckle Club. When he started doing comedy he was pretty much an overnight success. Almost immediately he was closing shows. I am really glad we have finally got him down to do a gig. I know there are a lot of music events at this venue so it just seemed right to have a musical comic finish the evening.

“Doors open from 7pm, and the show starts at 8.30pm. It is at Goffs Park Social Club, Crawley on Thursday, April 13. Tickets are priced at £10 and can be bought directly from the venue or online by visiting Comedy Beats website at www.ComedyBeats.com.”

