Worthing will have Stars in its Eyes!

Topping the bill will be Sonny & Cher, Whitney Houston, Billy Fury, Marie Osmond, The Big Bopper, Ed Sheeran, Shirley Bassey, Barry White and Little Richard among others.

Well, nearly.

The performers are all participants at a revived Stars In Your Eyes taking place at the Tarring Club, Worthing, on Monday, May 1 starting at 1pm.

The organiser is Janine Barr who will be duetting as Sonny to her daughter’s Share on I Got You, Babe.

“I have organised this several times in the past,” Janine says, “but not for a few years. I get people that are willing to sing, to dress up and to be sponsored, and we raise money in aid of St Barnabas (hospice, Worthing).”

What makes it fun are the people participating, Janine says: “It is not taken seriously, but there are some singers that have done it before that are good. It’s just the whole atmosphere of the show really. We have a raffle and we have a bit of food and just generally enjoy ourselves.”

Entry is free.

The show features:

John Nicklin as Bill Fury

Janine and daughter Tracy Minns as Sonny and Cher

Kelly Giddings as Whitney Houston

Stacey Cattermole as Sarah McLachans

Sue Dean as Marie Osmond

Colin Easey as Big Bopper

Paul Reidy as Ed Sheeran

Joshua Reidy as Lukas Graham

Sylvie Jones as Shirley Bassey

Jim Reilly as Right said Fred

Linda Jean Renaud as Little Richard

Paul Vincent is the compere.

