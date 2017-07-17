Hundreds of singers perform pop favourites at biennial concert in Crawley

inChoir, a Sussex, Surrey and Kent-based group of choirs, is holding its biennial big concert at The Hawth theatre in Crawley.

Mark Heppell, inChoir’s founder, said: “The show is called inChoir inConcert, and it takes place on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23. We will be 300 singers on stage (300 different singers each night) from inChoir groups, which meet on a weekly basis in Burgess Hill, Crawley, Crowborough, Dorking, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Horsham, Oxted, Redhill, Tunbridge Wells, Oxted and Uckfield.

“From the small beginnings of 14 people when it first met in February 2009, inChoir now has upwards of 1,000 members across 14 adult branches in Sussex, Surrey and Kent. There is no audition to join inChoir; all you need is a love of singing and the ability not to take yourself too seriously.”

Mark continued: “A choir of 300 people will be performing a collection of the songs they have learned over the past couple of years, songs made famous by the likes of The Beatles, Justin Timberlake, West Side Story and Robbie Williams among others.”

He added: “This will be the sixth time that inChoir inConcert has taken place, and the second time that it has been at The Hawth.”

After each event, inChoir has been able to donate a substantial amount of money to charity.

Over the eight years that inChoir has been running, the amount donated to charity has run into tens of thousands of pounds.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01293 553636 or www.hawth.co.uk.

Visit www.inchoir.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.