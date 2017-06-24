Dame Felicity Lott presents an evening of song at Horsham’s Capitol

Horsham Music Circle, in association with The Capitol, presents An Evening of Song with Dame Felicity Lott next month.

The popular soprano will be joined by accompanist Graham Johnson at The Capitol on July 8 (7.30pm).

The programme includes: opera arias ‘Lascia ch’io pianga’ from Handel’s ‘Rinaldo’, ‘Romance de l‘Étoile’ from ‘L’Étoile’ and ‘Chanson de l’Alouette’ from ‘Le Roi malgré lui’, both by Chabrier; four arias from Offenbach’s ‘La Perichole’, including ‘Dites-lui’ and ‘Ah! Que j’aime les militaires!’ and songs by Schumann, Britten and Noel Coward.

Tickets cost £29.50 from 01403 750220.

