Brighton Consort’s rare Mid Sussex show looks at ‘Aspects of Love’

At the end of January there will be a rare opportunity for Mid Sussex concertgoers to hear the well-known, Brighton-based chamber choir, Brighton Consort.

In 2016 the group appointed a new musical director, James Dixon, and this will be the first full programme the choir has sung under James’ guidance.

James Dixon. Picture by Alan Mynett

With Valentine’s Day not far off, they have chosen a programme called ‘Aspects of Love’. It will include music for unaccompanied voices by the 16th and 17th century composers Clemens non Papa, Guerrero, Victoria, Vivanco, Palestrina, Lobo and Rossi.

The concert will also feature four players from Haywards Heath-based chamber group Ensemble Reza. They will perform movements from Haydn’s Emperor Quartet (Opus 76, no.3) and Beethoven’s Rasumovsky Quartet (Opus 59, no. 3).

In addition, the choir and players will combine forces to present ‘Five Hebrew Love Songs’ by contemporary composer Eric Whitacre. The five songs were written in 1996, setting to music poems written by the composer’s girlfriend (now wife), Hila Plitmann.

The concert is in St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, on Sunday, January 29, at 4pm. There will also be a performance the day before (Saturday, January 28, at 7.30pm) in St George’s Church, Kemp Town, Brighton.

Tickets cost £14 (£12 concessions, £3 for under 18s) from www.brightonconsort.org.uk or 01273 833746.

Tickets will also be for sale on the door.

