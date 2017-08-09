Black Magic girls offer high energy tribute to Little Mix in East Grinstead

Have your say

Black Magic – The Little Mix Show is visiting Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on Wednesday, August 23 (7pm).

Spokesman Scott McDonald said: “The Little Mix Show is a pop concert theatre show suitable for all ages.

He continued: “The concert tour will be travelling across the UK for a limited period during August/September 2017.

“From the producers of one of the world’s biggest tribute bands, Only One Direction, The Little Mix Show is an exciting high-energy explosion of the biggest hits from the X-Factor and award-winning girl band.

“The previous success of Only One Direction took the young tribute band far and wide, performing on four UK tours and travelling as far afield as Jakarta, Indonesia.

“They are ranked as the fourth biggest tribute band in the world and starred in the West End production of The One Direction Story.

“Hot on the heels of their sell-out tour in February, the Black Magic girls – Nicola, Emily, Xenna and Rebecca – continue the success with their second UK tour in August.

“The show takes audiences as close to a large-scale concert production as they can get and the girls’ stunning voices soar with the passion and power of the real deal.

“Numbers in the show range from original hits, including the ever-popular ‘Wings’, up to the stunning new classics ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Love Me Like You’.

“For members of the audience that like a little variety, the show also promises to include covers previously performed by Little Mix, from artists such as Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.”

Tickets for Black Magic – The Little Mix Show cost £15 (pensioners £12, children £12, students £12).

Call the box office on 01342 302000 or purchase tickets online at www.chequermead.org.uk.

