Get your entries in for Chichester open art competition

The deadline is looming for Oxmarket Open Art entries at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery.

Spokeswoman Sophie Hull said: “We’ve got more prizes, totalling £1,600, on offer this year and even more space to exhibit works. We were thrilled with the quality of works entered last year and hope to top this again this year. The competition is open to all those living in Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey so if you’ve hesitated to enter before, or maybe you’re currently working on your next masterpiece which might just make the cut, then head on over to our website for submission details and guidelines. www.oxmarket.com/openart.

“The closing date for entries for the Oxmarket Stride Open Art Competition is September 11. The competition covers paintings and drawing.”

Oxmarket chairman Martyn Bell said: “Entering this competition is a great opportunity for new and established artists. It offers a potential platform for artists to exhibit their work and advance their practice and careers. Participating artists have benefited from the higher profile Oxmarket offers. We are looking forward to receiving increased number of entries. Thanks, once again, go to Stride & Co for their sponsorship of the Oxmarket Stride Cup.”

The judges include David Souter. David is an established painter who attended The Royal College of Art. Also judging is Stephen Codner, who comes from a family of established painters. He attended Camberwell School of art. Completing the judges is Ian White. As a mature student he studied art. He is an active painter and is a director of the Oxmarket Gallery.

Sophie added: “The competition is open to artists living in Sussex, Hampshire, Surrey and the Isle of Wight. Artists may submit up to five paintings and/or drawings. The competition is for paintings and drawings only Printmaking, photography and digital work will not be accepted. There is a non-refundable entry fee of £12 per entry or £10 for Oxmarket members and students. There is a 20 per cent handling charge on work sold during the exhibition, and the minimum sale price for entries is £100. The maximum size for work is 100cm on its longest side.

“All pictures submitted must be framed to a professional standard. Glass, metal or Perspex clip frames are inadmissible. Unframed work (ie canvas on a stretcher) will only be considered if the edges are painted. All entries are submitted at the artist’s own risk. Insurance of artist’s work is not covered by the Oxmarket Gallery. Artists must arrange their own insurance.”

The prize-giving is to be held on October 9 at the Gallery. The closing date for entries is September 11. Initially an online selection of works will be made. The selected works will form an exhibition in the whole of the Oxmarket, from which the prize-winners will be chosen. Shortlisted artists will be notified on Sept 18. The exhibition runs from October 10-22.Delivery of selected work is September 23-October 1.

