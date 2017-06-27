Festival of Chichester: Keep on Running with Phil!

Festival of Chichester chairman Phil Hewitt will chat about the marathons he has run around the world in a special event at this year’s Festival.

Phil, who is also group arts editor for Sussex Newspapers, joins the Talks at Six programme on Thursday, June 29 from 6-7pm in The Studio, New Park Centre, Chichester.

“I have just run my 31st marathon – and probably my most significant since I ran my very first London back in 1998. The Worcester Marathon in May was my first since being stabbed in a pretty vicious mugging in South Africa last year.

“Straight after the stabbing, I was clear about two things and right about one thing. I was convinced that I would never run another marathon again, and I was equally convinced that running was going to be my route back to normality.

“I haven’t a clue why I love running so much – except that it is a great balancer, a great restorer of perspective, and that was what I needed in the aftermath of my stabbing.

“But I promise not to dwell gruesomely on ghastly happenings. I want to talk about the fantastic things running has given me and the fantastic places running has taken me.

“The New York City Marathon will always be the highlight. Nothing will ever beat that. But Marrakech and Tokyo come pretty close, and Amsterdam, Dublin, Flanders, Rome and Berlin gave me experiences I will never forget. London is always a total blast, and no marathon will ever match Paris for the sheer beauty of the course.

“I’d love you to join me on Thursday!

“I will also be talking about the running books I have written, Keep On Running and In The Running.”

Admission free. Book on website talksatsix.co.uk or drop in.

