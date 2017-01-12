Stocker happy with Green and Whites’ winning start to year

Horsham head coach Nick Stocker was happy with his side’s first outing of the New Year, beating Bromley 20-3 away on Saturday.

Bromley took an early lead with a penalty in the London 2 South East clash as the Green and Whites missed a number of chances.

But finally the pressure told on 34 minutes with a try from Matt Stone after Jonny Whiting had put him into space.

Winger Rob Grant then squeezed into the corner when the ball was spun wide, after a succession of penalties close to the try-line on the stroke of half-time, which was converted by Tom Johnson, to take a 12-3 lead into the break.

Horsham played most of the rugby in the second half but were unable to turn the pressure into points.

Johnson slotted a penalty on 50 minutes but the Green and Whites were then disrupted by injuries to Stone and Jonny Goward before Aiden Plumpton scored following a period of close quarter play

Stocker said: “We acquitted ourselves and closed the match down very well, despite being a bit rusty after the Christmas break.

“It was nice to get in there and have a blow against a good team.

“The only down point was there were three tries which we should have scored which we missed.

“It was testament to two players who took to the field despite suffering a bereavement.”

Stocker was certainly pleased with the improved display compared with the last time the two sides met in September when Horsham went from leading 53-7 before ending up narrow 53-47 winners.

He said: “It was much better than before and this time despite being a bit rusty, we were the outstanding team.”

This Saturday the sixth-placed Green and Whites face the tough challenge of unbeaten leaders Medway at home.

The head coach added: “We have to play well and focus and hope to cause a shock.

Horsham: N.Bell, Stone, Barber, Goward, R.Tredgett, M.Tredgett, Smith, Whiting, J.Johnson, T.Johnson (capt), Grant, J.Ordidge, W.Johnson, J.Bell, W.Bell. Subs: Palmer, O’Rahilly, Gibbs.

